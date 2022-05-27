Short Interest in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Increases By 175.8%

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 175.8% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ARBG opened at $9.85 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 635,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 335,941 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 783,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 299,253 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 260,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 185,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.