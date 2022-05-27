Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Decreases By 51.1%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Allianz stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. Allianz has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $26.71.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.24%.
Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
