Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Decreases By 51.1%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. Allianz has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $26.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALIZY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allianz from €275.00 ($292.55) to €250.00 ($265.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allianz from €255.00 ($271.28) to €260.00 ($276.60) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.25.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

