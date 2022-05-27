Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declines By 50.0%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $137.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.67. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 107.59%.

