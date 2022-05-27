Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Expands By 142.9%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASMVY stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.9495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 4.65%.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

