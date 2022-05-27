Short Interest in AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Decreases By 51.5%

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the April 30th total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 361.7 days.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $27.33 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVEVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 1,630 ($20.51) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.63) to GBX 3,625 ($45.61) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,551.67.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

