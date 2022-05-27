Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Rises By 125.0%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

