Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Rises By 125.0%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)
