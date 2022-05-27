Short Interest in Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Drops By 50.0%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BECTY opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. Bechtle has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.20.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bechtle from €57.00 ($60.64) to €54.00 ($57.45) in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.
