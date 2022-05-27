Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Increases By 105.9%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,900 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the April 30th total of 674,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS BCCLF opened at $2.30 on Friday. Becle has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

