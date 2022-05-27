Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Drops By 56.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Benitec Biopharma worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

