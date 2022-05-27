Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Expands By 117.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the April 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,517 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 269,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

MUC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. 2,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,940. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

