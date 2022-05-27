Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Drops By 51.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MYD stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 165.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 585,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 119,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.