Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Drops By 51.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MYD stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
