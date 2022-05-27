Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Decreases By 56.6%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Britvic has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.58) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

