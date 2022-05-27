Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Drops By 56.4%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BT Brands stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.25.
BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.44%.
BT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.
