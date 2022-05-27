Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Drops By 56.4%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BT Brands stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BT Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTBD Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

