Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Drops By 52.3%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the April 30th total of 332,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 149.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

