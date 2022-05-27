Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Expands By 140.4%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 140.4% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CRPOF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.85. Ceapro has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

