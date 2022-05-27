Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Declines By 52.1%

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.