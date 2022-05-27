Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Declines By 48.5%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the April 30th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CLP has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Get CLP alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.1449 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLPHY. Zacks Investment Research raised CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DBS Vickers cut CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About CLP (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.