Short Interest in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Grows By 104.0%

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the April 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CRU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 307,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Crucible Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,572 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,195 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Crucible Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

