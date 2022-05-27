Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Decreases By 48.2%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,500 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the April 30th total of 937,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURLF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $6.22 on Friday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $15.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

