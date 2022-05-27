Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Drops By 51.9%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of CYGIY opened at $5.21 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

