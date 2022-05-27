Short Interest in Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Declines By 57.1%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DFIHY stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Dairy Farm International has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

