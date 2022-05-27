Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Declines By 56.1%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DHBC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. DHB Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 59.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 799,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 299,279 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

