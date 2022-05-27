Short Interest in D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Increases By 106.9%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 834.0 days.

Shares of SIEVF stock remained flat at $164.25 during trading hours on Friday. D’Ieteren Group has a 52-week low of 129.25 and a 52-week high of 170.15.

D'Ieteren Group SA, operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, and TVH Parts segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Cupra, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

