Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declines By 48.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVT opened at $25.04 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.