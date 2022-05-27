Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Increases By 103.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ETO traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,167. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 539.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

