Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Increases By 158.8%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,900 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the April 30th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,663,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Enel has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.79) to €8.30 ($8.83) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.79) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enel from €9.50 ($10.11) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enel from €9.00 ($9.57) to €7.20 ($7.66) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

