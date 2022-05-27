Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Increases By 138.9%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,100 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the April 30th total of 350,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:DUO opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.36. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 395,300 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

