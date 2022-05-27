Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Expands By 172.2%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $19.86 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

