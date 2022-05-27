Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Grows By 105.1%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,032,000 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the April 30th total of 990,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.5 days.

FBASF stock remained flat at $$1.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fibra UNO in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

