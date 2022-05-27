Short Interest in First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Increases By 100.0%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Farmers Financial stock remained flat at $$58.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 455. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. First Farmers Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

