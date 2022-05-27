Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Decreases By 50.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FAD opened at $99.73 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

