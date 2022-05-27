Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Decreases By 50.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FAD opened at $99.73 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.