Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Increases By 174.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 174.6% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,175.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 55,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

GRID stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $107.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

