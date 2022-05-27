Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Drops By 58.0%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.5 days.

Shares of GBERF stock opened at $515.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $570.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $666.22. Geberit has a 1-year low of $501.00 and a 1-year high of $865.92.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.