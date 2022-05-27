Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Drops By 58.0%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.5 days.
Shares of GBERF stock opened at $515.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $570.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $666.22. Geberit has a 1-year low of $501.00 and a 1-year high of $865.92.
Geberit Company Profile (Get Rating)
