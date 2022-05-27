Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Drops By 56.0%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter.

