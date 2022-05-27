Short Interest in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Drops By 48.6%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHLA. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,806,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,404,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 608,085 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 215,325 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 410,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

HHLA opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. HH&L Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $507.67 million, a P/E ratio of 140.16 and a beta of -0.03.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

