Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Increases By 100.0%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTCMY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. 308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

