Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Rises By 116.3%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hywin worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hywin stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 13,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,604. Hywin has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

