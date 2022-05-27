Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Increases By 133.3%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0491 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

