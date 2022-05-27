Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Increases By 100.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 449.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCU traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

