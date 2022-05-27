Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Grows By 140.0%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LDEM opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $66.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

