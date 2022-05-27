Short Interest in Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Rises By 150.8%

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Itafos from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS MBCF opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Itafos has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.13.
Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.
