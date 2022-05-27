Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Drops By 49.6%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the April 30th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on JBS in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of JBSAY opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. JBS has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3666 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.35. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.
About JBS (Get Rating)
JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.
