Short Interest in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Rises By 158.1%

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 158.1% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

