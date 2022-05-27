Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Decreases By 58.3%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 480,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,003.0 days.
Shares of Kobe Steel stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.35. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. Kobe Steel has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.04.
