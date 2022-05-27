Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Decreases By 58.3%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 480,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,003.0 days.

Shares of Kobe Steel stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.35. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. Kobe Steel has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Kobe Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and Oceania. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot rolled, cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

