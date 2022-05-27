Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Grows By 185.9%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 185.9% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ADRNY stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
