Short Interest in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Declines By 50.4%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $40.49 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.44 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

