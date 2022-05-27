Short Interest in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU) Declines By 50.0%

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVACU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Get LAVA Medtech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Medtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Medtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.