Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Decreases By 58.8%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Mackie initiated coverage on shares of Logiq in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS LGIQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 68,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,832. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Logiq has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Logiq ( OTCMKTS:LGIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 68.40% and a negative net margin of 53.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logiq will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

