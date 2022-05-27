Short Interest in Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Grows By 137.4%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 137.4% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LOWLF opened at 0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.30. Lowell Farms has a 52-week low of 0.19 and a 52-week high of 1.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lowell Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

