Short Interest in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Declines By 60.7%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the April 30th total of 71,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Luby’s stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,883. Luby’s has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 185.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luby’s by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,065,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 257,407 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Luby’s by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc is in liquidation. Previously, it provided restaurant services in the United States. As of November 19, 2021, the company operated 18 casual dining restaurants; and owned 24 properties. It also operated four Fuddruckers locations; and 14 Luby's cafeterias. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc Luby's, Inc was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

