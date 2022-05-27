Short Interest in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Declines By 60.7%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the April 30th total of 71,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Luby’s stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,883. Luby’s has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.
Luby’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Luby's, Inc is in liquidation. Previously, it provided restaurant services in the United States. As of November 19, 2021, the company operated 18 casual dining restaurants; and owned 24 properties. It also operated four Fuddruckers locations; and 14 Luby's cafeterias. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc Luby's, Inc was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
